Have you seen magnificent bluebells blooming across Suffolk?

John Boyle's pictures of bluebells in Bentley woods. Pictire: JOHN BOYLE Archant

The coronavirus lockdown has seen people to take to countryside close to their homes for their permitted daily exercise.

And one of the most remarkable sights in Suffolk has been the sparkling fields of bluebells blooming as spring gets into full swing.

The colourful plants are relatively rare across the globe – a bluebell colony takes between five and seven years to flower, and half of the bluebells in the world are in the UK.

That makes them a very British plant and, as these pictures from wildlife photographer John Boyle in Bentley woods show, there are plenty of them in Suffolk.

However, be careful if you do pass them near your home on your daily walk – the National Trust, whose sites are ideal habitat for bluebells, point out that bluebells can take years to recover from footfall damage.

It is also against the law to intentionally pick, uproot or destroy bluebells.