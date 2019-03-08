Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY ALAN MACKLEY

An archaeological hot spot previously visited by Channel 4's Time Team is set to be revisited thanks to community crowdfunding.

Local high school students were invited by the University of Cambridge to dig at Bylthburgh Picture: ALAN MACKLEY Local high school students were invited by the University of Cambridge to dig at Bylthburgh Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

The plethora of Anglo Saxon and pre-historic treasures lying beneath the soil in Blythburgh have brought it to the attention of Tony Robinson's archaeological team and the University of Cambridge in recent years.

Residents have found human remains under their gardens - including a one-legged skeleton beneath one homeowner's kitchen, while others have found pottery, pipes as well as flint dating back to a predicted 4000BC.

Team of high school students have visited over the past two years as part of a Cambridge University-funded scheme and carried out test digs and now the village hopes to extend the digs into 2020.

Realising the historical significance of the village and the wealth of discoveries, local historian Alan Mackley plans to organise another series of test site digs.

Mr Mackley said: "With these little 1mx1m digs, it is like looking through the keyhole into a huge mansion - but they're very good as you don't require a great deal of people digging.

"We've had a good couple of years digging with the students, but we still need to find the old village marketplace and evidence of a great 17th century fire - to dig one more year would be brilliant."

First the village must find the funds to do so.

The residents are currently trying to raise £7,000 through crowdfunding, having already paid more than £5,000 to secure the right to dig.

Mr Mackley said the additional funds will help bring the history of the village to life, using the money to open up an exhibition of their finds at the local church, as well as producing a book for nationwide sale.

He added: "The church has always been a magnet for visitors, and our location on the east Suffolk coast attracted visitors from all over the country.

"Archaeology is a form of evidence and to find certain things you can't just go looking for it in a library, you need to look in the ground."

So far, £200 has been pledged.

Those interested in donating to the dig can do so here.