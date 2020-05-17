Road blocked after crash involving BMW and motorcycle
PUBLISHED: 13:55 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 17 May 2020
Police and the ambulance service are at the scene of a collision between a black BMW and a gold Honda motorcycle.
The two-vehicle crash has blocked Walnut Tree Lane in Sudbury this afternoon and both the ambulance service and officers from Suffolk police are in attendance.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The road is blocked and an ambulance is on scene.
“Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
Emergency services remain on scene and people are advised to avoid the area if possible.
