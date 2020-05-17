Road blocked after crash involving BMW and motorcycle

An ambulance has been called to a crash between a motorcycle and BMW in Sudbury, Walnut Tree Lane. Photograph Simon Parker Archant

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene of a collision between a black BMW and a gold Honda motorcycle.

The two-vehicle crash has blocked Walnut Tree Lane in Sudbury this afternoon and both the ambulance service and officers from Suffolk police are in attendance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The road is blocked and an ambulance is on scene.

“Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

Emergency services remain on scene and people are advised to avoid the area if possible.