Collision involving a BMW and a Skoda leaves road blocked

PUBLISHED: 12:25 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 17 April 2019

The collision took place on the A143 in Bury St Edmunds this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A143 at Bury St Edmunds was partially blocked this morning following a collision between a BMW and a Skoda.

Suffolk Police were called to reports of a crash on the A143 just before 10am this morning.

The incident, which occured by the Glastonbury Road junction on the A143 left the road partially blocked for almost 30 minutes.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with a minor injury and traffic was increased around the area while the vehicles were recovered.

The collision was cleared as of 10.30am this morning.

