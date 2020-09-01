BMW driver suffers serious injuries in crash
PUBLISHED: 16:21 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 01 September 2020
A BMW driver suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a late-night crash in Leiston, police have said.
A silver BMW 325 left the road and crashed into a tree opposite the recreation ground in Park Hill, shortly after 11pm on Saturday.
Police attended and an ambulance crews and a Suffolk Accident Rescue Service doctor were also called to the scene.
The male driver of the BMW was taken to Ipswich Hospital having sustained potentially life-changing injuries.
Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may passed a silver BMW in the area just prior to it and has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 396 of August 29.
