Did your dash cam catch this BMW driving off when it got stopped by police?
PUBLISHED: 20:51 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:51 23 November 2020
Police are hunting for the driver of a BMW which drove off when officers tried to stop the car at the weekend.
On Sunday, November 22, at around 1.30pm, officers had cause to stop a white BMW car close to the Pontins holiday village in London Road, Kessingland.
The car however, made off from the officers and while it was later recovered, the occupants were not in it.
No arrests have been made but officers are interested in hearing from witnesses who may have dash cam of the car or the incident itself.
Anyone who may have any information about this incident that could assist the investigation, or who saw anything suspicious at this time, is asked to contact PC 1858 Chris Smy at Suffolk police quoting reference number 37/67892/20.
