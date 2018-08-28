Sunshine and Showers

Sat-nav and steering wheel stolen from car in Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 13:26 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 20 November 2018

Archant

A BMW X5 has been broken into with the centre dashboard, including sat-nav device and steering wheel stolen.

The incident took place in Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, some time between between Wednesday, November 14, at 9pm, and the following Saturday, at 11am.

Now police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area during the times stated, or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the stolen items should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/66771/18

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Store all set to be lit up for Christmas

2 minutes ago Russell Cook
The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

One of the buildings in Sudbury which has been left out of the Christmas street lighting for the past two years is all set to be lit up this year.

Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

23 minutes ago Russell Cook
The scene of the crash on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

WATCH the moment Ed Sheeran stops a gig for marriage proposal

48 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend. Picture: HEART FM/GLOBAL

Ed Sheeran is known for his romantic music - and now the star has stopped a show to allow a fan to propose to his girlfriend.

Accolades handed out at St Edmund’s Day Awards

13:08 Russell Cook
The people nominated for the annual St Edmund's Day Awards held at the Town Council offices in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUZANNE ABBOTT

Thrilled, delighted and flattered.

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald’s violence

13:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

