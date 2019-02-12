Will abnormal load in Suffolk affect your journey?

A large boat is being transported across Suffolk via the A12 on February 19 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING/ANGLIA PICTURE Anglia Picture Agency

Disruption and delays are likely on the A12 across Suffolk when an abnormal load travels to Bawdsey.

Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Tuesday, February 19, from about 11am as police escort the transportation of a boat from Nuneaton, in Warwickshire, to Ferry Road, Bawdsey, near Woodbridge.

Due to the length of the journey, the boat may arrive at the Suffolk border late, but is being transported after the morning commute to minimise disruption to drivers.

Suffolk Constabulary will be escorting the abnormal load, starting from a lay-by on the A12, just north of Martlesham.

The boat and convoy will follow this route:

• Entering Suffolk via the A14 at the Cambridge border

• A12

• A1152

• B1083

• Sutton Common

• Heath Rd

• The Street

• Fox Hill

• Alderton Rd

• Hollesley Rd

• The Street

• B1083, before following local roads to the destination.

Motorists are asked to take care while in the vicinity of the abnormal load and allow extra time for any journeys that are likely to occur while the boat is in transit.