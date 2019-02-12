Former Suffolk lawyer releases second album after moving into music

Bob Kidby was a lawyer for 30 years before moving into music Picture: GRAHAM RYDER Archant

Move over Ed Sheeran Suffolk’s got a new burgeoning superstar: Bob Kidby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Kidby has released his second album Snapshot Picture: GRAHAM RYDER Bob Kidby has released his second album Snapshot Picture: GRAHAM RYDER

Singer songwriter and former lawyer Mr Kidby, 67, lives in Laxfield, north Suffolk.

He has recently released his second album, Snapshot, which was recorded at his own studio.

Mr Kidby has always been interested in music but spent 30 years as a lawyer working in London.

“I stopped being a lawyer about 10 years ago,” said Mr Kidby, “and I have always been playing music.

The front cover for Bob Kidby's album Snapshot Picture: JOHN HOARE The front cover for Bob Kidby's album Snapshot Picture: JOHN HOARE

“I have always recorded myself but I built up the studio and it got a bit out of hand.”

Despite playing through this time Mr Kidby said that the change of career had brought its benefits.

“I found when I was a lawyer I couldn’t write songs,” said Mr Kidby.

“Being a lawyer needs you to be precise with music you don’t always want to be precise.”

Mr Kidby now spends most of his time recording other people in his studio and making records: many of whom are local acts from across East Anglia.

He admits it’s a little different making his own records:“I think there’s more pressure.”

Mr Kidby has worked with a number of different artists including Jesse Quin from Keane, Max Middleton from the Jeff Beck Band and Jeff Allen from Van Morrison for the album.

The songs on the album have taken three to four years to write and have a number of influences behind them including The Beatles, Hank Williams and Robert Johnson.

“It’s quite eclectic,” said Mr Kidby.

“We wanted to have an album we could be really proud of. We developed our approach to each song very carefully.

“It’s just a complete mix. It’s real people playing real music . We get a real organic sound.”

But does Mr Kidby see himself as competition to a certain Mr Sheeran?

“In that respect he writes proper songs and I write propers songs, I suppose that is a similarity,” laughed Mr Kidby.

While Ed continues his global tour Mr Kidby is continuing to make music with local artists.

“I am recording people at the moment. I have been working with Max Middleton and Helena Ward and Clare Free.”

To find out more about Mr Kidby’s music visit his website.