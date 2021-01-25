Published: 1:29 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM January 25, 2021

The body was found in the woods off Brandon Road which runs through Thetford Forest Park - Credit: Google Streetview

The body of a man was found in Thetford Forest park off a main road in Mildenhall.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 11.25am on Friday, January 22, where a man's body was found in the woods off Brandon Road.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence of up to five cars in the area for several hours, as well as forensics vehicles.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.