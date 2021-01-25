News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Body discovered in Thetford Forest Park

Holly Hume

Published: 1:29 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 1:43 PM January 25, 2021
The body was found in the woods off Brandon Road which runs through Thetford Forest Park

The body was found in the woods off Brandon Road which runs through Thetford Forest Park - Credit: Google Streetview

The body of a man was found in Thetford Forest park off a main road in Mildenhall.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 11.25am on Friday, January 22, where a man's body was found in the woods off Brandon Road.

Witnesses reported seeing a large police presence of up to five cars in the area for several hours, as well as forensics vehicles.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances at this time. 

