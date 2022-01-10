Breaking
Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury
- Credit: GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE
A body has been found in the search for a missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury, police have confirmed.
Charley Gadd, from Belchamp Otten in Essex, was last seen in the early hours of the morning of Saturday, December 11 outside the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester city centre.
He had initially attended the Warehouse Project and was reported missing a short while later.
However, officers from Greater Manchester Police were called to a report of a body found in Manchester Ship Canal at about 11.30am today.
The body has not yet been formally identified, but it is thought to be Charley.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Charley's family are being supported by specialist officers.
