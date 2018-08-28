Breaking News

Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais

Essex Police

Essex Police have suspended their search for a missing Clacton man after a body was found off the coast of France.

Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police were notified yesterday, Monday, November 5, that a man’s body had been found in the sea near Calais.

The body was discovered on Wednesday October 31. No formal identification has yet taken place but police have informed Peter Hyatt’s family of events.

The 76-year-old retired car dealer was reported missing from his Clacton home on Friday, October 26.

He was last seen in the Magdalen Green area at 5.45pm on Sunday, October 21.

His family were said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.