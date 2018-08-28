Search for missing man called-off after body found in Calais
PUBLISHED: 18:19 06 November 2018
Essex Police
Essex Police have suspended their search for a missing Clacton man after a body was found off the coast of France.
Police were notified yesterday, Monday, November 5, that a man’s body had been found in the sea near Calais.
The body was discovered on Wednesday October 31. No formal identification has yet taken place but police have informed Peter Hyatt’s family of events.
The 76-year-old retired car dealer was reported missing from his Clacton home on Friday, October 26.
He was last seen in the Magdalen Green area at 5.45pm on Sunday, October 21.
His family were said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.
