E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

PUBLISHED: 18:40 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 10 October 2019

Police had appealed for help in tracing missing man, Adrian Mayes, from Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police had appealed for help in tracing missing man, Adrian Mayes, from Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body following the disappearance of a Suffolk man last month.

Adrian Mayes had not been seen since leaving his home address in Red Lodge at about 4pm on September 25.

Police launched an appeal for help from the public to trace the 50-year-old.

His disappearance was described by family members as being out of character - raising serious concern for his welfare.

A missing person appeal said Mr Mayes regularly cycled around the local area, especially between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

Officers were called at about 3.40pm on Thursday by a member of the public, who discovered a body in woods near to Turnpike Road.

A spokeswoman said police were working to formally identify the body.

"A police cordon is in place and the death is not currently being treated as suspicious," she added.

The family of Adrian Mayes has been informed.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Police had appealed for help in tracing missing man, Adrian Mayes, from Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Visitor centre plans go on public show

The visitor centre is planned for Needham Lake Picture: PAUL NIXON

What role does public art play in Ipswich?

Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists