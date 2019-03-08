Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Police had appealed for help in tracing missing man, Adrian Mayes, from Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have confirmed the discovery of a body following the disappearance of a Suffolk man last month.

Adrian Mayes had not been seen since leaving his home address in Red Lodge at about 4pm on September 25.

Police launched an appeal for help from the public to trace the 50-year-old.

His disappearance was described by family members as being out of character - raising serious concern for his welfare.

A missing person appeal said Mr Mayes regularly cycled around the local area, especially between Red Lodge and Mildenhall.

Officers were called at about 3.40pm on Thursday by a member of the public, who discovered a body in woods near to Turnpike Road.

A spokeswoman said police were working to formally identify the body.

"A police cordon is in place and the death is not currently being treated as suspicious," she added.

The family of Adrian Mayes has been informed.