Body found in search for missing man

Published: 4:09 PM January 15, 2021   
Nigel Clack is missing from Harwich and is known to have links to Ipswich

A body has been found in the search for Nigel Clack - Credit: Essex Police

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Harwich .

Essex Police have suspended their search for Nigel Clack, 60, who went missing from the town on Sunday, January 10. 

The search was stopped after a body was discovered near the Parkeston roundabout on Friday, January 15 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Formal identification has yet to take place.

"We are currently supporting Mr Clack’s family."
The death is not being treated as suspicious.

