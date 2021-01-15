Body found in search for missing man
Published: 4:09 PM January 15, 2021
A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Harwich .
Essex Police have suspended their search for Nigel Clack, 60, who went missing from the town on Sunday, January 10.
The search was stopped after a body was discovered near the Parkeston roundabout on Friday, January 15
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Formal identification has yet to take place.
"We are currently supporting Mr Clack’s family."
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
