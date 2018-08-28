Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

The body of a man has been discovered at Kessingland beach.

Police were called to the scene just before 8.40am on Friday after a body was located on the shore.

According to Suffolk Constabulary, police are not treating the death as suspicious but the man’s death remains unexplained.

The family of missing man Lawrence Gibbs who vanished at Pakefield Beach on October 20 have been informed of the discovery.

The 56-year-old was last seen entering the water at around 5pm before he disappeared.

At the time, an extensive search was carried out by coastguard teams from Lowestoft, Gorleston and Aldeburgh, numerous RNLI lifeboats and a coastguard rescue helicopter.

Formal identification of the body will take place and a file will be prepared for the coroner.