Body found under Orwell Bridge identified as missing man
PUBLISHED: 17:26 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 04 September 2020
Police have confirmed a body discovered under the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich is missing Layham man Simon Gibbs.
Ambulance crews, HM Coastguard and police were called just before 5pm on Thursday after the body of a man was discovered under the bridge off Gainsborough Lane.
Police are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.
Pending coroners’ inquest proceedings, Suffolk police has now identified the man as 49-year-old Simon Gibbs, who was last seen at his home in Layham just after midday on Wednesday.
A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
