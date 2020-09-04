Body found under Orwell Bridge identified as missing man

A body was discovered under the Orwell Bridge on Thursday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have confirmed a body discovered under the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich is missing Layham man Simon Gibbs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ambulance crews, HM Coastguard and police were called just before 5pm on Thursday after the body of a man was discovered under the bridge off Gainsborough Lane.

You may also want to watch:

Police are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.

Pending coroners’ inquest proceedings, Suffolk police has now identified the man as 49-year-old Simon Gibbs, who was last seen at his home in Layham just after midday on Wednesday.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

MORE: Body of man found near Orwell Bridge