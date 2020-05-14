Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack
PUBLISHED: 11:45 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 14 May 2020
Archant
The body of a woman found washed up on a Suffolk beach has been identified as missing Chelsie Dack, pending formal inquest proceedings.
Police were notified at around 8pm on Monday after a member of the public discovered a body that had washed up onto Sizewell beach.
A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday and identified the body of 23-year-old Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston in Norfolk.
Her family have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Dack had been missing since the early hours of Monday, April 20.
After she disappeared from her home in High Street, officers from Norfolk Constabulary conducted a search.
CCTV footage appeared to show Ms Dack walking towards the pier in Gorleston, where her mobile phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.
Police suspected she had entered the water as she had not been heard from and the search was stood down on April 22.
MORE: Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.