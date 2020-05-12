Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The body of a woman has been washed up on a Suffolk beach – with police informing the family of a 23-year-old who has been missing since April 20.

Police received a call from a member of the public on Monday night after they reported discovering a body that had washed up onto Sizewell beach.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to identify the body, and the coroners’ office has been informed.

However, police say the parents of Chelsie Dack have been informed.

Chelsie went missing from her home in High Street, Gorleston, in the early hours of Monday, April 20, prompting Norfolk police to begin a search.

CCTV footage appeared to show Ms Dack walking towards the pier in Gorleston, where her mobile phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.

Police suspected she had entered the water as she had not been heard from.

The search for Ms Dack was stood down, but CCTV enquiries continued.