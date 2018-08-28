Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM Archant

A body found after a fire in Leiston has been identified as 20-year-old missing man Leon Clark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The body of Leon Clark was found in a burnt out portable building in Leiston, police have confirmed Picture: DIANA FORDHAM The body of Leon Clark was found in a burnt out portable building in Leiston, police have confirmed Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Officers were called to the scene of a portable building on land adjoining Leiston Football Club in Victory Road at 3.37pm on Wednesday.

Police said enquiries have established the identity to be Mr Clark, who went missing on Monday and who was reported missing on Thursday evening.

Next of kin have been informed.

St Margaret’s Church in Leiston will be opening their doors for those who wish to pray or reflect.

Police at the scene of the fire in Leiston which claimed the life of Leon Clark, 20 Picture: ARCHANT Police at the scene of the fire in Leiston which claimed the life of Leon Clark, 20 Picture: ARCHANT

Posting on Facebook,a church spokesman said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Leon Clark who died this week.

“St Margaret’s Church will be open tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am-4pm for anyone who would like a quiet space to pray or reflect and perhaps to light a candle.

“There will be someone available to talk to during this time.”

MORE: Family make emotional plea for missing Leon Clark to return home

The fire took place near the football club on Tuesday, February 5, around 3.30am, and a police cordon at the location has now been lifted.

Police said initial investigations indicate there are no suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the last two weeks, or has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 246 of February 6.

MORE: Cordon in place after fire at portable building