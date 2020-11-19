E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Body of man found in Suffolk field

PUBLISHED: 21:27 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:28 19 November 2020

The body of a man has been found in a Suffolk field Picture: ARCHANT

The body of a man was found in a field near Bury St Edmunds this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Officers were called shortly after 2.50pm following reports that a body of a man had been discovered in a field near Westley.

Emergency services were called to the location but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were temporarily put in place at the entry to the A14 at Westley while an investigation was carried out.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

