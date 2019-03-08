Body found in search for missing 48-year-old Richard Frost

Richard Frost, 48, from Great Blakenham, has been missing since May 26 Picture: ANDY FROST ANDY FROST

A man's body has been found in Henley, with police provisionally identifying him as missing 48-year-old Richard Frost from Great Blakenham.

Police were called at around 12.15pm today, June 5, to reports that a body of a man has been discovered by a member of the public in a field in Henley.

A police spokesman said the death is being treated as unexplained at this time and that they do currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Police had appealed for information on Mr Frost's whereabouts after he went missing from his home last month.

He had last been seen at around 5pm on Sunday, May 26.

A police spokesman said: "Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, officers have provisionally identified the deceased as 48-year-old Richard Frost, who was reported missing to police around 5pm on Sunday, 26 May."

She added that the next of kin have been informed and that a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.