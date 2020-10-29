E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Body of missing Suffolk man found on Sussex beach

PUBLISHED: 14:58 29 October 2020

Matthew Bursey, 34, was last seen at his address in Exning on Thursday October 1. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matthew Bursey, 34, was last seen at his address in Exning on Thursday October 1. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

The body of a missing man from Exning has been found on a beach on the south coast.

Officers from Sussex Police were called on Monday, October 20 following reports that a body had been found on the seashore at Cuckmere Haven, between Eastbourne and Seaford in Sussex.

Following a number of enquiries carried out by both Sussex and Suffolk police, the body, pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, has been provisionally identified as 34-year-old Matthew Bursey from Exning.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Bursey’s next-of-kin have been informed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pays tribute to ‘special’ and ‘loving’ auntie who died in Barham crash

Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of missing Suffolk man found on Sussex beach

Matthew Bursey, 34, was last seen at his address in Exning on Thursday October 1. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘The industry is finished’ – Landlord leaves pub blaming virus for creating closed society

The landlords of The Compasses pub in Holbrook are leaving after four years in the village. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Working dog owners on high alert after steep rise in thefts

Terry Behan's gun dog Betsy. There has been a worrying rise in thefts of gun dogs Picture: VINNE BEHAN

‘It’s down to all of us to make a change’ - Shop owner’s plea to get out on high street

Matt Wade, owner of Annatar shop in Lowestoft speaks to us about the importance of shopping locally. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN