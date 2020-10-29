Body of missing Suffolk man found on Sussex beach

Matthew Bursey, 34, was last seen at his address in Exning on Thursday October 1. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

The body of a missing man from Exning has been found on a beach on the south coast.

Officers from Sussex Police were called on Monday, October 20 following reports that a body had been found on the seashore at Cuckmere Haven, between Eastbourne and Seaford in Sussex.

Following a number of enquiries carried out by both Sussex and Suffolk police, the body, pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, has been provisionally identified as 34-year-old Matthew Bursey from Exning.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Mr Bursey’s next-of-kin have been informed.