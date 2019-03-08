Bomb scare plane declared safe by police

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT STANSTED AIRPORT

A plane which made an emergency landing at Stansted Airport following a bomb scare has been declared safe by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Air India flight, which was travelling from Mumbai to Newark in the US, was forced to land at the Essex airport shortly after 10am.

Passengers had remained on the plane for several hours, with those on board tweeting to say sandwiches were being served as security searched through bags.

Essex Police evacuated the plane shortly after 3pm.

At 4pm, spokesman said: "Following investigations on the plane, we have now been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.

"The aircraft has been handed back to @STN_Airport and the operator.

"We appreciate the patience and understand of everyone involved."

The RAF confirmed that Typhoon fighter jets were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept the plane.

Residents in Derby believe the noise they heard this morning was a sonic boom caused by the jets as they escorted the Boeing 777 aircraft.

An RAF spokesman added: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport.

"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons. Any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."