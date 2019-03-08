Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bomb scare plane declared safe by police

PUBLISHED: 15:50 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 27 June 2019

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

STANSTED AIRPORT

A plane which made an emergency landing at Stansted Airport following a bomb scare has been declared safe by police.

The Air India flight, which was travelling from Mumbai to Newark in the US, was forced to land at the Essex airport shortly after 10am.

Passengers had remained on the plane for several hours, with those on board tweeting to say sandwiches were being served as security searched through bags.

Essex Police evacuated the plane shortly after 3pm.

At 4pm, spokesman said: "Following investigations on the plane, we have now been able to establish there is nothing suspicious on board.

"The aircraft has been handed back to @STN_Airport and the operator.

"We appreciate the patience and understand of everyone involved."

The RAF confirmed that Typhoon fighter jets were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept the plane.

Residents in Derby believe the noise they heard this morning was a sonic boom caused by the jets as they escorted the Boeing 777 aircraft.

An RAF spokesman added: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport.

"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons. Any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Most Read

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bomb scare plane declared safe by police

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says ‘we will respect whatever decision Dan makes’

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Woman in her 80s robbed after leaving post office

A woman in her 80s was assaulted after leaving a Post Office branch in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A-Z of Ipswich Town - P is for Portman Road

A general view of the ground during the Ipswich Town v Stevenage (EFL Cup First round) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 09 August 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists