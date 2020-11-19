Bogus rebate scam warning to self-assessment taxpayers

Someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer, warned Action Fraud Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO BernardaSv

Self-employed taxpayers are being urged to stay alert to scams offering fake rebates or refunds.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has responded to more than 846,000 reports of suspicious contact – with almost 500,000 coming from taxpayers offered bogus rebates – in the last year.

Meanwhile, more than 15,500 malicious web pages have been reported to internet service providers to be taken down.

Ahead of the annual tax return deadline on January 31, Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering you a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer.

“Do not respond, hang up the phone, and take care not to click on any links in unexpected emails or text messages,” she said.

“You should contact HMRC directly using a phone number you’ve used before to check if the communication you have received is genuine.”