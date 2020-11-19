E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bogus rebate scam warning to self-assessment taxpayers

PUBLISHED: 10:17 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 19 November 2020

Someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer, warned Action Fraud Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer, warned Action Fraud Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

BernardaSv

Self-employed taxpayers are being urged to stay alert to scams offering fake rebates or refunds.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has responded to more than 846,000 reports of suspicious contact – with almost 500,000 coming from taxpayers offered bogus rebates – in the last year.

Meanwhile, more than 15,500 malicious web pages have been reported to internet service providers to be taken down.

Ahead of the annual tax return deadline on January 31, Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud, said someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering you a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer.

“Do not respond, hang up the phone, and take care not to click on any links in unexpected emails or text messages,” she said.

“You should contact HMRC directly using a phone number you’ve used before to check if the communication you have received is genuine.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Popular PE teacher and ‘devoted father’ died in cycle crash, inquest hears

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: JACK FAMILY

Bogus rebate scam warning to self-assessment taxpayers

Someone purporting to be from HMRC asking for personal or financial details, or offering a tax rebate, grant or refund, could be a scammer, warned Action Fraud Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Jackson believes his attributes can work anywhere across a front three

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson made his first start of the season in the recent 2-1 loss at Sunderland. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Total of 72 arrests as fishing boat containing Albanian migrants intercepted near Suffolk coast

Border Force cutters Searcher and Vigilant intercepted the vessel, a 30-metre fishing boat Picture: NCA

Pair arrested over restaurant ‘dine and dash’ spree

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE