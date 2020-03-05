Breaking

Bomb squad to detonate unexploded device in playing field

Bomb disposal units were called to Newmarket (file photo) Picture: CARL@CWHMEDIA Archant

A military bomb squad has been called to safely detonate unexploded ordnance found by a member of the public.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to Newmarket after a resident reported discovering the ordnance and taking it home.

Police then called a bomb disposal unit from Colchester to dispose of the device.

It will be safely detonated on the George Lambton Playing Fields in Fordham Road.