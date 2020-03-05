Breaking
Bomb squad to detonate unexploded device in playing field
PUBLISHED: 20:20 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:24 05 March 2020
Archant
A military bomb squad has been called to safely detonate unexploded ordnance found by a member of the public.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to Newmarket after a resident reported discovering the ordnance and taking it home.
Police then called a bomb disposal unit from Colchester to dispose of the device.
It will be safely detonated on the George Lambton Playing Fields in Fordham Road.