Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered
PUBLISHED: 13:02 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 09 June 2020
ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE
A Second World War grenade has been dug up by workmen at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk police were called at 10.40am today to the college after reports of a bomb which had been discovered near the sports centre.
A spokesman said: “Workmen were carrying out building works and dug up what was believed to be a grenade.
“The college was closed, along with the sports centre, but no cordon was put in place.
“The device was believed to be inert and bomb disposal arrived at 12.20pm to take it away.”
The incident was dealt with by the bomb disposal unit and no detonation was required at the scene.
The grenade has been taken away for safe disposal.
