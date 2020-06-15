Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach
PUBLISHED: 11:45 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 15 June 2020
Archant
An unexploded mortar bomb was discovered on a Suffolk beach.
Two police officers in Halesworth were called to Covehithe beach by a concerned walker on Sunday, June 14, after spotting what was believed to be a bomb in the sand.
The officers discovered what appeared to be a rusted metal cylinder, weathered from years at sea, and took the decision to call in an expert team from Essex to dispose of it.
The Ministry of Defence Bomb Disposal Unit from Colchester arrived and confirmed the suspicions – the canister was an unexploded mortar, which would typically have contained explosives or mustard gas.
In a Facebook post, a spokesman for Halesworth police said: “Fortunately this example was inert, the beach was quiet and the mortar was removed without incident by the Army.
“It’s not uncommon for old ordnance to be found washed up on Suffolk beaches. Should you find something similar on a beach or inland, don’t move it - dial 999.”
