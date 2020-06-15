Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

An unexploded mortar bomb was discovered on a Suffolk beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mortar found on the Suffolk beach was inert, but would have contained mustard gas or explosives when it was made Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The mortar found on the Suffolk beach was inert, but would have contained mustard gas or explosives when it was made Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two police officers in Halesworth were called to Covehithe beach by a concerned walker on Sunday, June 14, after spotting what was believed to be a bomb in the sand.

The officers discovered what appeared to be a rusted metal cylinder, weathered from years at sea, and took the decision to call in an expert team from Essex to dispose of it.

The Ministry of Defence Bomb Disposal Unit from Colchester arrived and confirmed the suspicions – the canister was an unexploded mortar, which would typically have contained explosives or mustard gas.

The Ministry of Defence bomb disposal unit were fortunate the beach was quiet on a sunny day due to lockdown Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The Ministry of Defence bomb disposal unit were fortunate the beach was quiet on a sunny day due to lockdown Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for Halesworth police said: “Fortunately this example was inert, the beach was quiet and the mortar was removed without incident by the Army.

“It’s not uncommon for old ordnance to be found washed up on Suffolk beaches. Should you find something similar on a beach or inland, don’t move it - dial 999.”