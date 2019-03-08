Bomb squad called to village near Ipswich after suspected WW2 grenade found

The bomb squad were called to a village near Ipswich this afternoon following the discovery of a suspected World War Two hand grenade.

Police visited an address on Main Road, Woolverstone, shortly after 11am today for an unrelated matter when they discovered a hand grenade.

Army bomb disposal officers from Colchester were called to attend the scene at 1.15pm but confirmed the explosive was not live.

A spokesman for Suffolk said: "Information was that the grenade was inert but this could not be confirmed so therefore the bomb squad were called.

"They confirmed it was not a live grenade."

The spokesman added that the grenade was described as being similar to a World War Two device.

Bomb disposal officers took the grenade away with them and have now left the scene along with the police.