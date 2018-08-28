Video

WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Firefighters were called to bring a bonfire under control at the Stowmarket fireworks display on Saturday night - as strong winds caused problems.

Eyewitnesses say there was some concern as the situation developed, at the Museum of East Anglian Life.

Strong winds fanned the flames, with the wind blowing the bonfire towards the crowd.

One fire crew from Stowmarket was called to the incident, but it was brought quickly under control.

Suzanne Day was in the crowds with her family. She said: ‘“Initially crowds were moved back because embers from the fire were drifting towards us, that caused a bit of panic.“

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks were asked to move back as the bonfire blazed Picture: SUZANNE DAY The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks were asked to move back as the bonfire blazed Picture: SUZANNE DAY

She said fire teams were on standby and they started to tackle the fire, but then a crew arrived on blue lights, causing further alarm. “The fire engine arrived with blue lights on and sirens.

“People had started to really worry by that point, especially when the bonfire started to collapse.” She said fire crews dealt with the sprawling fire quickly and the firework display went ahead as planned, although the start was a little delayed.