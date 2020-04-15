E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

What are the rules on bonfires during the coronavirus outbreak?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 April 2020

There are concerns over the implications of barbecues and bonfires taking place in Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MONKEY BUSINESS

There are concerns over the implications of barbecues and bonfires taking place in Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MONKEY BUSINESS

This content is subject to copyright.

Bonfires are common sights in gardens as the weather gets warmer - but what advice are our councils offering on lighting bonfires during the coronavirus crisis?

Each of Suffolk’s district councils has slightly different guidelines on whether people should be burning rubbish during the virus outbreak - with concerns over fresh air, particularly for those in self-isolation a high priority.

East Suffolk Council

East Suffolk has asked for householders to be considerate and think about when and what they might be burning and should avoid wet and windy days when smoke could hang in the air.

It says that residents should not be lighting bonfires during nice weather, when others might be getting their exercise.

“If you are sure you can light a fire without having any negative effects on neighbours, then only burn dry material, do not burn damp material, which is more liable to smoulder and produce more and thicker smoke,” said a council spokesman.

“Never burn household rubbish or anything containing plastic, foam or paint - this not only creates an unpleasant smell but also produces a range of poisonous compounds.”

Sign up to our daily news alerts

Ipswich Borough Council

In Ipswich, the council has asked people not to have bonfires altogether.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “Please don’t have bonfires in your garden – either compost or temporarily store your garden waste until services and recycling centres are back up and running.

“Bonfires are fire risks and smoke can affect those self-isolating with respiratory issues.”

West Suffolk Council

West Suffolk has also told residents to avoid having bonfires at this time.

“We would advise residents to avoid having a bonfire for a number of reasons,” said a council spokesman.

“It can be antisocial, particularly with all of us being urged to stay at home where there is greater opportunity for creating nuisance for neighbours, and also for things to get out of control and need fire services to attend.

“It is illegal to burn commercial waste, and material that gives off toxic fumes such as rubber and plastics. Traditionally bonfires are used to burn dry garden waste, but this can also produce dense smoke that could affect local air quality and particularly impact upon those with breathing difficulties.”

Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils

A Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils spokesman said: “We would always encourage our residents to be considerate of their neighbours before considering lighting a bonfire or barbecue, but especially during Covid-19, as smoke can cause additional difficulties for those suffering with respiratory issues or shielding due to the virus.

“We advise composting garden waste where possible, or safely storing it until recycling facilities and garden waste collections are able to resume normal operation. There are useful ideas to reduce, and re-use non-toxic waste on the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Suffolk Recycling webpages.

“Where people are found to persistently cause smoke nuisances, we do have the powers to take formal action where appropriate, with further information available on our website.”

For all the latest information about the coronavirus, join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

READ MORE: What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm shop opens ‘McDonald’s style drive-thru’ service during lockdown

The drive-thru service at the Friday Street Farm Shop helps people avoid coming into contact with others during the pandemic. Picture: JAMES BLYTH

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm shop opens ‘McDonald’s style drive-thru’ service during lockdown

The drive-thru service at the Friday Street Farm Shop helps people avoid coming into contact with others during the pandemic. Picture: JAMES BLYTH

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two arrested following Fiat and Mini Cooper theft and crash

The cars were stolen overnight from an address in New Cut, Hadleigh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What are the rules on bonfires during the coronavirus outbreak?

There are concerns over the implications of barbecues and bonfires taking place in Suffolk during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MONKEY BUSINESS

Ignore calls to light sky lanterns, warn East Anglia’s emergency services

Councils and emergency services have begged people not to release sky lanterns to thank carers. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24