Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests

Do you hate the idea of going along for your smear test? A Colchester beauty salon is encouraging women to attend the vital screening, by offering free bikini waxes.

Women dreading smear tests are being encouraged by a free smear test offer

Aimez-vous Hair & Beauty, based in Marks Tey, is offering a wax for every woman who has proof of a smear test appointment. The offer is set to run until the end of February.

It’s all part of a special 10 Year Challenge, to mark the 10th anniversary of reality TV star Jade Goody’s tragic death, from cervical cancer aged just 27.

Following the passing of the Big Brother star, there was a big increase in the number of women across the UK going for their smear tests, but the rate has since declined - so now there is a drive to raise awareness once again.

Salon owner Charlene Dyer said: “From personal experience, smear tests are one of the most hated things for many women, but you need to think that it could be the difference between being ill or not being ill.

“We have had a lot of positive comments from people saying the free bikini waxes are a brilliant idea.”

Charlene knows people who have had bad cells discovered via a smear test, and received treatment to prevent the risk of cancer developing. She said: “It’s only when you start to talk about it to people that you realise how many people out there have had a problem.”

She said many women were happy to have a bikini wax, which might take 40 minutes, but were too embarrassed or scared to go for a smear test, which would only take five minutes.

Aimez-vous said in their Facebook post: “If you’re brave enough to face us with a spatula, be brave enough to face a nurse with a swab.”

The salon took up the idea after another beauty salon, Surrey Beauty Therapy, launched a similar initiative. Aimez-vous contacted the Surrey salon and were given permission to join them in the drive.

Outback Organics, their wax supplier, has donated the first few packs of peelable wax to help kickstart the awareness campaign. In addition, Outback Organics is also donating 50p from every sale of opal wax this month to The Eve Appeal (a gynaeological cancer charity).

For more details, visit the Aimez-vous Facebook page. You can also contact them via their website or by calling 01206 211435.