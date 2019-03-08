E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you heard of the hide and seek book craze?

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 29 August 2019

Searching for books has become a big craze in Stowmarket over the summer holidays PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Searching for books has become a big craze in Stowmarket over the summer holidays PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A new craze has swept Suffolk over the past few weeks as families hide story books for other children to find.

The book hide and seek has been organised by Christine Kirby. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe book hide and seek has been organised by Christine Kirby. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

One mum from Stowmarket decided to start hiding books in the town after reading about the idea on a national Facebook page.

Christine Kirby, 38, says she didn't expect the '#hideandseekinStowmarket' Facebook group to go as 'bonkers' as it has adding: "It is about sharing the love of books."

Having recently moved to Stowmarket, Mrs Kirby, who is a mum to two-year-old Arthur, says setting up the group has made her feel welcomed by the community.

Describing the idea as "budget conscious and educational," she added: "Reading is so important for children and it is fun as well - getting outside and hiding books is a great way to break up the day and can make a trip to the park a little bit different."

Little Thomas Anderson has already started hunting for books even though he is just 21 months old - he has already spotted two.

Lily Matter aged seven found a book hidden at Needham Lake Picture: CATHERINE MATTERLily Matter aged seven found a book hidden at Needham Lake Picture: CATHERINE MATTER

His mum Jo Anderson said: "We love finding books whilst out on our adventures around the town. "Thomas gets very excited when he spots one and really enjoys sitting and having story time.

"I have to go and re-hide the books during nap time because he loves them so much."

Meanwhile, mum-of-two Catherine Matter, said: "Books are such a brilliant way for families to bond and kids love a treasure hunt. "We were lucky enough to find one at Needham Lakes - which we're still reading and looking forward to re hiding once it's finished."

Another mum, Jessie Lankester said: "It's a lovely thing that Christine has started, my three-year-old son Billy found a story the other week in Stowmarket when he was visiting his grandparents.

"Me and my son read every night at bedtime so he loves his stories and was very happy to find one."

Hide and seek books in Stowmarket is about spreading the love of reading PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHide and seek books in Stowmarket is about spreading the love of reading PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

How to get involved in hide and seek books

With not long left until children head back to school hide and seek books is an inexpensive way of keeping children entertained for the last few days of the summer holidays.

You can do this by hiding books you no longer need at local parks or soft play centres or encouraging your children to get outdoors and find some books.

Those taking part are being asked to hide books in resealable plastic bags which can then be reused. Ideally they should be hidden off the floor.

It is hoped the group and those like it, will continue to be popular after the summer holidays and more adults and teenagers will get involved.

Books are left around Stowmarket and Needham Market for children to find PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEBooks are left around Stowmarket and Needham Market for children to find PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

To find out more about the Stowmarket group visit #hideandseekinStowmarket. You can also visit Norfolk + Suffolk look for a book or Look 4 a book UK which inspired #hideandseekinStowmarket.

Billy Lankester, aged three, finding a book in Stowmarket Picture: JESSIE LANKESTERBilly Lankester, aged three, finding a book in Stowmarket Picture: JESSIE LANKESTER

One-year-old Thomas Anderson was delighted to find a hidden book Picture: JO ANDERSONOne-year-old Thomas Anderson was delighted to find a hidden book Picture: JO ANDERSON

Each book has a message attached to it and is hidden in a resealable bag PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEEach book has a message attached to it and is hidden in a resealable bag PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Hide and seek boooks in Stowmarket. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEHide and seek boooks in Stowmarket. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

