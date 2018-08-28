Remembering soldiers - Book is launched to commemorate the fallen from village

Part of the cover of Five Men of Burgh, a tribute to the fallen from the village. Contributed

A book to commemorate the fallen from the small village of Burgh, near Woodbridge, was launched on Remembrance Day, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The book traces the stories of people from the village who died in both world wars, as boys, men and soldiers, as revealed by official records and local sources.

Mr Hines said “These were just ordinary men overtaken by terrible events. I’m hoping the book will help in commemorating them and in appreciating the effect of the two world wars upon their families and the local community.”

The book, Five Men of Burgh: The War Dead of a Suffolk Village, is sponsored by The Burgh Wood Trust and local Suffolk Coastal District councillor Tony Fryatt.

Peter Clements, from the trust, said “We are very pleased to be involved with this splendid community project. A free copy of the book is being offered to each household in Burgh, and to every pupil at Grundisburgh Primary School.”

Copies are also available to buy, with all proceeds going to charity. You can order copies online at fivemenofburgh.bigcartel.com or from Browsers Bookshop in Woodbridge, or by calling 01394 388890.