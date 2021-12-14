Booklover raises £1,800 for charity from rabbit hut

Vimmi Hayes sells books from a rabbit hutch, to raise vital funds for EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospices). - Credit: EACH

A booklover has used her passion as a force for good after selling around 1,000 books for charity from her rabbit hutch.

Vimmi Hayes, who reads around one book a week, has for the last four years parted with some of her collection in aid of EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospices).

This year she has raised more than £1,800.

Vimmi, from Ipswich, said: "This is the fourth year of putting books out and in each of the first two, I sold around 200.

“Then last year, everything took off and I estimate selling about 1,000, raising around £750.

“Thankfully, that success has continued in 2021 and I’d estimate selling another 1,000 books."

The fundraiser said she had always wanted to do something to help young children and looked at volunteering.

She added: “However, with work and family commitments, I would have struggled to make time.

“Then I had a family discussion about how terrible I am at getting rid of books because I’m so attached to them. I read around one a week.

“The only way I could bring myself to let go is by selling them for a good cause.

“It took off from there and now lots of people donate books so there’s a real selection."