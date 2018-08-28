Sunshine and Showers

Store all set to be lit up for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 November 2018

The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

One of the buildings in Sudbury which has been left out of the Christmas street lighting for the past two years is all set to be lit up this year.

The Boots store, on Market Hill, is to have the festive decorations after agreement was reached between the town council and the nationwide company.

Store owners had been concerned about drilling into the fabric of the building but after learning that the hooks being used to hang the decorations are not weight bearing gave their agreement.

Jacqueline Howells, the town clerk, said: “They are being fitted as we speak.

“A couple of years ago when we were asking businesses to put up lights Boots sent us through an 80-page document and we said if you do not want to agree we won’t put them up but they have now consented.

“We changed the lights that we put up with the old buildings and we now have little fairy lights that hang on hooks that are not weight bearing.”

They are all due to be switched on during the annual Christmas Fair this coming Friday, starting at 5pm, with the Christmas Lights being officially switched on at 6.30pm, by the Town Mayor of Sudbury Sarah Page and the winner of this year’s Christmas Card Competition.

The Christmas tree has been moved to outside St Peter’s Church and Hughes have sponsored an upgraded PA system to ensure all visitors can experience the switch on ceremony.

Father Christmas is moving to the new grotto in Holmes and Hills solicitors, North Street. He will be joined by two of his real life reindeer and sleigh parked outside from 5pm.

During the evening there will also be carols played around the Christmas tree by the Salvation Army and the Choral Society will be singing carols in St Peter’s.

There will be a Christmas Craft Fair inside the church and stalls will be in North Street, Kings Street and Old Market Place.

Town centre manager and event co-ordinator Ami Birrell said: “It’s been both challenging and exciting organising this year’s Christmas fair for the first time, I hope the introduction of real life reindeer and the grotto being in the bright and cozy setting of Holmes and Hills Solicitors will create a realistic and magical experience for visitors.”

Attractions for this year include a mobile synthetic Ice Skating Rink, an inflatable bouncy Snow Globe, a tame owl, eliminator and cage ride for adults, cups and saucer rides, bungee trampolines and swing chairs for children and various other fairground games.

The Phoenix Suffolk Community Marchers will be performing plus a visit by Elsa and Anna, Frozen impersonators.

