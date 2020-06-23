E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man caught on CCTV trying to take a bottle of medication from Boots pharmacy

PUBLISHED: 08:14 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 23 June 2020

Police are looking to speak to this man after an incident in Boots pharmacy in Stowmarket. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man has been caught on CCTV trying to take a bottle of medication from Boots in Stowmarket before getting involved in a ‘struggle’ with staff.

The incident happened on Wednesday June 17 at approximately 1.45pm when a male suspect entered Boots on Ipswich Street.

He demanded a bottle of medication from behind the pharmacy counter but was refused by staff.

The suspect then removed the item from the shelf behind the counter himself and was involved in a struggle with staff to retrieve the item.

The male left the store empty handed and rode away from the scene on a red bicycle.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who is able to identify the man in the images is asked to contact the Police, quoting reference number 37/33421/20.

