Arrests made in Border Force operation after 15 seen leaving boat on Suffolk coast

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police are at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON LUCY ROBINSON

A number of people have been arrested following a Border Force operation in Blythburgh.

Police were called to the scene in north-east Suffolk around 6pm Wednesday, December 4, following reports a group of people were seen leaving a boat in Southwold.

A vehicle, which eyewitnesses described to be full of people, was later stopped by police in the nearby village of Blythburgh.

Eyewitness Lucy Robinson reported seeing 12 police cars in the small village, as well as a number of Border Force, Coastguard and ambulance vehicles.

Police have since confirmed a number of people are now in custody.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police have been supporting a Border Force led operation this evening after police received a call at about 6pm this evening.

"It was reported that approximately 15 people were seen leaving a boat in the Southwold Harbour area and getting into vehicles.

"Following enquiries a number of people were subsequently arrested later in the evening and have been taken into custody."

Ms Robinson also reported seeing a police helicopter hovering over the village with its search light on.

Suffolk police did not go into details regarding the reasons for their arrests.

Border Force has been approached for comment.