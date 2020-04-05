E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms continue

PUBLISHED: 21:26 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 05 April 2020

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital as his coronavirus symptoms continue Picture: IAN VOLGER/DAILY MIRROR/PA WIRE

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital as his coronavirus symptoms continue Picture: IAN VOLGER/DAILY MIRROR/PA WIRE

Ian Vogler

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, after his coronavirus symptoms persisted 10 days since he tested positive for the illness.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson went to hospital for tests on the evening of Sunday, April 5 - but said it was a “precautionary”.

Mr Johnson took the advice of his doctor as a precaution and is not said to be due to an emergency.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Mr Johnson, 55, has been working from home and adhering to his government’s advice since testing positive for the virus in March.

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

