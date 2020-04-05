Breaking

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms continue

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital as his coronavirus symptoms continue Picture: IAN VOLGER/DAILY MIRROR/PA WIRE Ian Vogler

Prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, after his coronavirus symptoms persisted 10 days since he tested positive for the illness.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson went to hospital for tests on the evening of Sunday, April 5 - but said it was a “precautionary”.

Mr Johnson took the advice of his doctor as a precaution and is not said to be due to an emergency.

You may also want to watch:

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Mr Johnson, 55, has been working from home and adhering to his government’s advice since testing positive for the virus in March.