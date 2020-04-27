E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

No immediate easing of lockdown says Boris as he returns to work

PUBLISHED: 09:51 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 27 April 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work at 10 Downing Street today – and began with a statement pledging to carry on the fight against coronavirus and warning there can be no immediate easing of the lockdown.

Drawing on his own battle with Covid-19 which put him in intensive care, Mr Johnson said it was too early to set out any plans to ease lockdown.

He said: “If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger – which I can tell you from personal experience, it is – then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor.

“And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk. I know there will be many people looking at our apparent success, and beginning to wonder whether now is the time to go easy on those social distancing measures.”

He said he understood “how hard and stressful it has been to give up, even temporarily, those ancient and basic freedoms”.

But he said the potential of a second spike in cases risked “economic disaster.”

More on the coronavirus crisis

The Prime Minister added: “And so when we are sure that this first phase is over and that we are meeting our five tests: deaths falling, NHS protected, rate of infection down, really sorting out the challenges of testing and PPE, avoiding a second peak, then that will be the time to move on to the second phase in which we continue to suppress the disease and keep the reproduction rate – the R rate – down, but begin gradually to refine the economic and social restrictions and one-by-one to fire up the engines of this vast UK economy.

“And in that process difficult judgments will be made and we simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when those changes will be made, though clearly the Government will be saying much more about this in the coming days.”

Mr Johnson was hopeful that the battle was being won.

He said: “It is still true that this is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war and I in no way minimise the continuing problems we face.

“And yet it is also true that we are making progress with fewer hospital admissions, fewer Covid patients in ICU and real signs now that we are passing through the peak.

“And thanks to your forbearance, your good sense your altruism, your spirit of community, thanks to our collective national resolve, we are on the brink of achieving that first clear mission to prevent our National Health Service from being overwhelmed in a way that tragically we have seen elsewhere.

“And that is how and why we are now beginning to turn the tide.”

Visit the Suffolk Coronavirus Updates page on Facebook

He thanked those who had “stepped up” in his absence, including his stand-in Dominic Raab. He said he had been “away from my desk for much longer than I would’ve liked”.

Mr Johnson added: “Once again I want to thank you the people of this country for the sheer grit and guts you’ve shown and are continuing to show. Every day I know that this virus brings new sadness and mourning to households across the land.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Supermarkets and top grocery brands issue food and drink product recalls

A recall has been issued for samosas available from Morrisons Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Popular cafe to close down, with hopes of move to new premises

Marmalade cafe in Boxford is set to close at the start of June Picture: GEMMA HEWSON

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

As B&Q comes in for criticism nationally, do you think DIY stores should be open?

B&Q at Euro Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Supermarkets and top grocery brands issue food and drink product recalls

A recall has been issued for samosas available from Morrisons Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

Popular cafe to close down, with hopes of move to new premises

Marmalade cafe in Boxford is set to close at the start of June Picture: GEMMA HEWSON

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

No immediate easing of lockdown says Boris as he returns to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Girl, 16, faces court after allegedly spitting on police officer

A 16-year-old girl is alleged to have spat on a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Slowing death toll ‘positive’ but too early to lift lockdown, says MP

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24