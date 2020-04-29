E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boris Johnson becomes a father again after Carrie Symonds has boy

PUBLISHED: 10:19 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 29 April 2020

Boris Johnson embraces his partner Carrie Symonds at last year's Conservative Party Conference. Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA

Boris Johnson embraces his partner Carrie Symonds at last year's Conservative Party Conference. Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are celebrating after she gave birth to a son in a London hospital early today.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister and his partner said both mother and baby are “doing very well” after the birth in a London hospital on Wednesday morning.

The spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

“The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

The news comes after there was mystery about whether Mr Johnson would be taking Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since recovering from coronavirus this lunchtime.

The couple announced they were engaged earlier this year – and that Ms Symonds was expecting her their first child.

The announcement comes as Mr Johnson is just starting to get back to work after his recovery. When the pregnancy was announced Mr Johnson said he intended to take paternity leave – although the critical state of the nation might prompt questions about whether that is still the plan.

He will not appear at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

The new arrival is the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.

Tony Blair’s wife Cherie gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, three years after her husband’s first election victory, and David Cameron and wife Samantha welcomed daughter Florence in 2010.

The last babies born to prime ministers before Leo and Florence arrived more than 150 years ago.

The baby is Ms Symonds’ first child, while Mr Johnson is known to have fathered five.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the birth was “wonderful news” as he congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Many congratulations to the PM and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son!”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was “great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident”.

And the PM’s father, Stanley Johnson, told the PA news agency he was “absolutely delighted” and “thrilled” by the birth of his grandson.

