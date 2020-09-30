‘We will get through this’ - PM doubles down on Covid warning

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has doubled down on his coronavirus warning, saying that tougher measures could be introduced if evidence shows they were needed.

During a press conference at Downing Street today, the Prime Minister called for “common sense and willingness to make sacrifices” as cases spike in the UK.

Mr Johnson confirmed that cases are continuing to rise in the country - as are deaths - however he added that outbreaks are much more localised.

The Prime Minister, flanked by Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, added that the country was at a “critical moment” and that he would not hesitate to bring in new measures if required.

“If we put in the work together now then we give ourselves the best possible chance of avoiding that outcome and avoiding further measures,” he said.

“I know some people will think we should give up and let the virus take its course despite the huge loss of life that would potentially entail.

“I have to say I profoundly disagree. I don’t think that is what the British people want. I don’t think they want to throw in the sponge. They want to fight and defeat this virus and that is what we are going to do.”

While discussing the most recent statistics, Professor Whitty warned the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals and intensive care is increasing.

He told the press conference there was a “significant rise” in test positivity, particularly in the north-east and north-west of England, and Yorkshire and Humber.

“We are pointing out that the direction of travel for both hospitals and intensive care is going in the wrong direction, particularly in these areas that have seen rapid increases in cases,” he said.

Despite an increase in cases, rates in school age children “are really not changing very much”.

However hospitalisation is rising, particularly in hotspots, though the figures remain “in a much lower level than at the beginning of April”.

Mr Johnson added: “What we are not doing at the moment is going back to the situation we were in March.

“We want to keep the economy moving. We want to keep young people, pupils in education.

“But the only way we can do that is if we all follow the guidance and depress the virus.”