A tale of two weeks for Starmer and Johnson

Opinion

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have squared up several times over the despatch box this week, but there has only ever been one winner. - Credit: PA/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Thirteen feet is all that separates the two front benches in the House of Commons.

Probably apocryphally, it is said to be the equivalent of two swords’ length – just in case things get really heated.

This week, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer have faced up over that 13 feet several times.

In September, polling showed that people thought Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson would be equally adept prime ministers. Ever since then, it has slid in the Labour man’s favour.

And now Boris Johnson has had what it would be fair to say was a bad week.

On Monday, preliminary version of Sue Gray’s was published.

In it, she wrote of serious failings at the heart of government that had allowed the series of gatherings to take place.

And she revealed that the police are investigating 12 alleged parties – including one that took place in the prime minister’s own flat.

This gave Keir Starmer the opportunity to counsel the prime minister to “sharpen how he answers questions under interview” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

After the report was published, Starmer proceeded to calmly excoriate the prime minister in front of the House of Common’s in a seven-minute-long speech which has gone on to be widely shared.

The prime minister, meanwhile, accused Starmer of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile in his role as head of the CPS.

The slur was widely discredited. Starmer did indeed serve as director of public prosecutions from 2008-2013, but he is not thought to have been involved in any decisions relating to sexual offence allegations against disgraced entertainer Savile.

Richard Scorer, who represented many of Savile’s victims, said: “Victims of Savile I represented and have spoken with today are all disgusted by Boris Johnson’s comments.

“They’ve told me they want him to withdraw them and apologise. I urge Johnson to do that right away.

“Weaponising their suffering to get out of a political hole is disgraceful.”

Some of the prime minister’s most loyal lieutenants did indeed defend him.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the comments were part of the “cut and thrust” of political debate and Nadine Dorries expressed her support for the PM in a bizarre interview with Channel 4 News.

But it did not get him out of the political hole with other prominent Tories.

Former chief whip Julian Smith said: “The smear made against Keir Starmer relating to Jimmy Savile yesterday is wrong and cannot be defended. It should be withdrawn.

“False and baseless personal slurs are dangerous, corrode trust and can’t just be accepted as part of the cut and thrust of parliamentary debate.”

The prime minister did try to row back his accusation, saying the comment was not directed at Starmer’s “personal record”.

But yesterday it was reported one of his longest serving advisors Munira Mirza had quit after he failed to apologise for the line.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion,” she reportedly wrote in her resignation letter. “This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse.”

And, as if to add insult to injury, the prime minister was hit from both the left and the right of politics over the rapidly rising cost of living.

Starmer quoted an article that the prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak had penned in The Sunday Times.

He said: “One of the most absurd claims made on behalf of Operation Save Big Dog is the Prime Minister and Chancellor writing in the Sunday Times that they are the tax-cutting Conservatives.

“Why do these alleged tax-cutters keep raising taxes on working people?

“I won’t accept it when he gaslights the British public – writing absurd articles about cutting taxes at a time when he is squeezing working people to the pips.”

On top of that, from across the other side of the house, Tory MP Peter Bone described the government’s response to rising energy bills as “socialist”.

Add in the growing pile of letters of no confidence, and calling it a bad week would probably be an understatement.

While Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson may have faced up over 13 feet several times this week, there has only been one winner.