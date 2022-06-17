Are there some things the government should not be allowed to do?

Opinion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 15. - Credit: PA/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Oscar Wilde coined the phrase “To lose one may be regarded as a misfortune, to lose two looks like carelessness” in the play The Importance of Being Earnest.

At the time, he was referring to parents – but now it seems he may as well have been referring to the prime minister’s ethics advisers.

After a tumultuous year of dealing with could-be transgressions, Lord Geidt finally penned a letter offering his resignation on Wednesday.

He is the second ministerial interests adviser to resign during Mr Johnson’s three years in office, after Sir Alex Allan cleared out his desk in November 2020.

Sir Alex resigned after the prime minister disregarded a report he had written saying Priti Patel had breached the ministerial code, even if unintentionally, through behaviour that could be considered bullying.

But Lord Geidt, who said that he had been only credibly clinging onto the role of ministerial interests adviser “by a very small margin” after partygate, was – according to his resignation letter – pushed over the edge when he was tasked with offering a view on the government’s “intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code”.

Lord Geidt wrote: “This request has placed me in an impossible and odious position.”

He added the idea that the Prime Minister “might to any degree be in the business of deliberately breaching his own code is an affront” that would suspend the code “to suit a political end”.

“This would make a mockery not only of respect for the code but licence the suspension of its provisions in governing the conduct of Her Majesty’s ministers,” Lord Geidt wrote.

“I can have no part in this.”

This questionable measure, it is believed, related to maintaining tariffs on Chinese steel despite possibly breaching World Trade Organisation (WTO) commitments.

Downing Street refused to confirm what the request related to, instead saying only that the prime minister’s intention was to seek Lord Geidt’s “advice on the national interest in protecting a crucial industry”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman added that the function of ministerial interests adviser was “vitally important” but that the prime minister was reviewing whether to directly replace Lord Geidt.

Instead, he said, Boris Johnson wanted to “carefully consider” issues raised by Lord Geidt “before taking a decision on how best to fulfil that commitment about ensuring rigorous oversight and scrutiny of ministerial interests”.

But if not somebody directly overseeing the government, then what?

Earlier this week, after judges at the European Court of Human Rights blocked the government’s plans to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda, Downing Street did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Suella Braverman, the attorney general, said many people would be frustrated at the role played by a “foreign court” in stopping the government’s plan.

She was half right. The court itself is, of course, based in Strasbourg.

But the laws it was applying were dreamt up at the behest of Winston Churchill.

In the late 1950s, the ECHR was drafted to do two things in connection with two authoritarian regimes. One was to prevent the horrors perpetrated by the Nazi regime during World War II from ever being repeated. And two was to try and halt the creep of Stalinism from the USSR.

Neither of these seem objectionable then or now.

Both the example of the ECHR and Lord Geidt’s resignation raise questions about what exactly a government should, and should not, be allowed to do. And who it should be allowed to overrule, and who it should not.

In America, those questions have been asked most plainly in relation to revelations about Donald Trump’s months-long campaign through the courts and the corridors of Washington to try and cling on to power after he lost the November 2020 election. This culminated in the attack on the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Five people died.

In this country, we are not yet in the same situation – nor do I hope we ever get there. But recent developments have made me uneasy.