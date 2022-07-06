Opinion

So Boris Johnson's rule at Number 10 finally appears to be heading to the history books as one of the most extraordinary premierships ever seen finally unravelled this week.

What has been illuminating is the number of Tories who have told me they voted for him in 2019, knowing what his character was like, but believed the trappings of power would tame him.

Now they realised they were wrong - and have started to think that maybe what is needed in his replacement is a "safe pair of hands" - someone to put the show back on the road.

One leading Conservative told me: "I voted for Boris to sort the mess out with Brexit. He was exciting in a way, but couldn't be reined in.

"Maybe we need someone a bit quieter now - like when John Major took over from Margaret Thatcher."

That would suggest they might be keen to look for someone like Jeremy Hunt to step forward to try to put the party and government on an even keel.

He might not set the world on fire, but with his knowledge of health (the aftermath of Covid) and foreign affairs (with the war in Ukraine) could help to steady the ship.

Current Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss is seen as the natural successor to Boris Johnson with her theatrical streak - but while there maybe 80 or so Boris loyalists in the House of Commons who might back her, others are not sure that she has the level head that might be needed to rebuild her party.

Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhart are two politicians who are well thought of by their peers and have strong bases at Westminster but they are not as well known among grassroots party activists - and have little profile in the country generally.

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak both put themselves in the frame for the future with their resignations on Tuesday - but both have come under close scrutiny for their financial affairs over the last few months.

There has been a suspicion this was being orchestrated by Johnson loyalists in a bid to cut down two potential challengers. Proof of that is unlikely to ever emerge - but neither look like favourites to be the next PM.

To be honest no one really seems to have been thinking of the future much this week - it's just that more and more people have been trying to get rid of the current PM.

A year ago I wrote that I didn't think he was fit to be Prime Minister. This was months before the Partygate revelations started, before the Owen Paterson affair, and long before anyone outside Westminster or Tamworth had heard of Chris Pincher.

Now most Conservatives seem to agree with that - and are now looking to get rid of him as soon as possible after the way he and his office have treated ministers and MPs in the wake of the Chris Pincher revelations.

Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey and Colchester's Will Quince were both hung out to dry after being sent out to defend the Prime Minister over the weekend with inaccurate information provided by Number 10.

While Mr Quince resigned from the government - along with Bury MP Jo Churchill - Dr Coffey, a close ally of Ms Truss, stayed in the cabinet. . . for now.

Perhaps the most significant move in this area was the decision of Ipswich MP Tom Hunt to write a letter calling for a new confidence vote.

While he did express concerns about Partygate, he acknowledged that the "Boris Effect" helped him win Ipswich with a 5,500 majority in 2019. The fact that he now clearly sees the PM as more of a liability than an asset is significant.

But do the Tories have anyone else who can reach the votes Boris can? Or do they really need someone who can shore up their core support who have been the party's bedrock for the best part of a century?

The next few weeks could be very interesting.



