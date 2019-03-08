Sunny

Breaking

Boris Johnson confirmed as new Tory leader - and next Prime Minister

PUBLISHED: 12:18 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 July 2019

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

Boris Johnson has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party - and will take over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Wednesday afternoon.

Boris Johnson speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London after being announced as the new Conservative party leader . Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireBoris Johnson speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London after being announced as the new Conservative party leader . Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

He won 92,000 votes from Conservative Party members - twice the number won by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Johnson will take over as Prime Minister after Theresa May formally hands in her resignation to The Queen after Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

He won with 92,153 votes compared to Mr Hunt's 46,656. In his speech after the announcement, Mr Johnson said it was an "extraordinary honour and privilege" to be elected Tory leader.

He praised Theresa May for her "extraordinary service to this party and this country", saying it was a privilege to serve in her Cabinet.

In his victory speech, Mr Johnson thanked Tory members for the "extraordinary honour and privilege you have just conferred on me".

"I know that there will be people around the place who will question the wisdom of your decision," he said.

"There may even be some people here who still wonder what they have done."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Boris Johnson has won the support of fewer than 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative Party members by promising tax cuts for the richest, presenting himself as the bankers' friend, and pushing for a damaging No Deal Brexit. But he hasn't won the support of our country.

"Johnson's No Deal Brexit would mean job cuts, higher prices in the shops, and risk our NHS being sold off to US corporations in a sweetheart deal with Donald Trump. The people of our country should decide who becomes the Prime Minister in a General Election."

EU Commission Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted: "We look forward to working constructively with PM Boris Johnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and achieve an orderly Brexit. We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership in line with EUCO guidelines."

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Norwood’s goals are grabbing the headlines... but a string of Town players are quietly impressing in pre-season

Kayden Jackson and Danny Rowe have both shown positive signs during pre-season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Boris Johnson confirmed as new Tory leader – and next Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

Could a new petrol station, fast-food restaurant and coffee shop be built near Bury?

The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS

A14 fully re-opened following earlier shed lorry load

A crane had to be brought down to remove the beams Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

The growing injury list that threatens to impact Ipswich Town’s start to the new season

Toto Nsiala and Cole Skuse both missed Ipswich Town's game with Colchester due to injury, Picture: ROSS HALLS

LISTEN: Schoolchildren’s environmental protest song praised by Sir David Attenborough

Pupils at Clare Community Primary School picture: Rob Davies
