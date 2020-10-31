Boris Johnson to address nation after reports of second lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation during a press conference at 4pm today after rumours of a second lockdown. Picture: Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make an announcement at Downing Street this afternoon after it was reported that England could be put into a lockdown next week.

The PM will be flanked by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty when he addresses the nation at 4pm this afternoon.

The Times has today reported that the country is set to be placed into lockdown and that an announcement was due to take place on Monday.

However, after a Cabinet meeting which was reported to have taken place this lunchtime, Mr Johnson will now speak to the nation at 4pm.

It was reported that the lockdown could be enforced on Wednesday and last until December 1.

The Times said that everything will be closed apart from essential shops and “educational settings”.