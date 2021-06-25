News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

PM says 'matter closed' after rejecting calls to sack Matt Hancock

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:58 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM June 25, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson before greeting Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at 10 Downing

Boris Johnson has accepted Matt Hancock's apology after he admitted to breaching social distancing guidelines - Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted Matt Hancock's apology after he admitted breaching social distancing guidelines and "considers matter closed".

Johnson has rejected calls to sack Hancock, saying he has full confidence in the health secretary despite the fact he was caught sharing a  passionate kiss with Gina Coladangelo, 43, on May 6 when we were banned from getting close to those from other households or bubbles.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: "You've seen the Health Secretary's statement, so I would point you to that."

"I don't really have anything further to add.

"The Health Secretary set out that he accepted he had breached the social distancing guidelines and he has apologised for that.

"The Prime Minister has accepted the Health Secretary's apology and considers the matter closed."

You may also want to watch:

Asked whether Boris Johnson had "full confidence" in Mr Hancock, the spokesman replied: "Yes."


