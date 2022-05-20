Political ideology must not stop the government acting on cost of living

Opinion

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street. - Credit: PA

In central London, a tussle between two neighbours could have seismic repercussions for everyone else in the country.

Those two neighbours are, of course, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

While people across the country decide whether to heat their homes or fill their stomachs, the pair seem to be engaged in a slanging match via the media.

The Times, a paper widely seen as being on team Rishi, reported that the Number 10 team was blocking plans for a windfall tax on energy companies’ excess profits as they saw it as “ideologically unconservative” despite those in Number 11 now seeing the move as “politically unavoidable”.

In response, the prime minister’s official spokesman said Johnson and Sunak were “aligned” on the issue.

On Wednesday night, the chancellor addressed the great and the good of British business at the CBI’s annual dinner.

He told the assembled bosses: “When your businesses invest, things get built.

“When you train someone, they excel.

“When you invent new products and services that people want to buy, you change the world.

“That insight is at the centre of my economic outlook.”

He went on to talk about measures he had brought in during his time as chancellor and how they had benefited the business community by incentivising the investment that he hopes will see the country through the rocky economic times ahead.

He said: “The next few months will be tough.

“But where we can act, we will.”

“Because tackling high inflation is not just an economic necessity,” he continued.

“It is a social and moral necessity.

“Those who suffer most are not the wealthiest, who can find ways to protect themselves.

“It is always the poor.”

The chancellor must now tread the thin line between managing inflation and preventing the economy from slipping into recession.

Economists have warned that “the spectre of stagflation [is] looming” – a situation in which prices are rising rapidly while lots of people are out of work at the same time – meaning any fixes will have to be put in place with extreme care.

Sunak must balance getting investment into the economy to safeguard the country’s future, with investing in the food and heating bills of the poorest to safeguard their existence now.

This seems to be universally appreciated.

On the radio the morning after the smart dinner, Tony Danker, the director-general of the CBI, said: “You have to help the hardest hit now.

“Helping people with heating and eating bills will not fuel inflation.

“You need to stimulate business investment now – that’s not going to overheat the economy.

“It’s going to make sure that any downturn in our fortunes is short and shallow because growth is coming soon.”

But that leaves the question of how to fund it.

One answer is to keep going with the government’s current course – which seeks to persuade businesses to spend cash on their future – and bring in a windfall tax on the energy companies’ excess profits.

This sudden injection of cash could be used to fund the here and now measures needed to keep people from

BP boss Bernard Looney even said that a windfall tax would not knock them off track to invest £18billion in the UK energy system by 2030. He did, however, say this would “challenge investment in home-grown energy”.

This, then, is where the balancing comes in. Confirmation that BP are willing to invest £18billion in under a decade versus a somewhat vague warning.

Whether the windfall tax comes to pass, we will have to see.

But what does seem clear is that wrangling over the political ideologies should not prevent the government from doing something – anything – about the cost-of-living crisis.