'It's all a bit rubbish': Town's Boris Johnson scarecrow goes missing

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:07 PM October 19, 2021   
A scarecrow of Boris Johnson has gone missing from a property in Stowmarket 

A scarecrow of Boris Johnson has gone missing from a property in Stowmarket - Credit: Sharon Kulesa

A Boris Johnson scarecrow made to boost the morale of people in Stowmarket during the lockdowns has gone missing. 

Sharon Kulesa, who made the scarecrow, believes it went missing from the fence outside her home on Chilton Way at some point between 8.50am and 9.10am on October 18.  

Mrs Kulesa said: "Last year in the second lockdown Stowmarket had a scarecrow trail to cheer people up.

"I thought I would join in and make a scarecrow of Boris Johnson because I thought it would be funny.

"He stayed on my fence for about five months, and I put all different costumes on him including an elf costume.

"Then he just died a death out in the wind and rain so I had to chucked him out. 

"But then this year I had two ladies from the URC church asking if they could have my Boris scarecrow.

"I had to tell them he was gone, but I said I would make another one. 

"I spent more time on this one and moulded his face better. They had him up in their church for a scarecrow festival for a weekend.

"It seemed a shame to make the scarecrow for only the weekend, so I decided to put him back on my fence because people loved him last time. 

John Webb, elder and lay preacher, meets Boris Johnson at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Scar

John Webb, elder and lay preacher, meets Boris Johnson at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Scarecrow Harvest Festival to thank key workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I had plans to put all kinds of costumes on him for the rest of the year. 

"He had only been back up for three weeks and now he is gone. 

"Everyone is really sad that he is gone and it is ever so frustrating, because I do it to cheer people up — especially in these times of Covid we just want to make people smile. 

"It is all a bit rubbish."

Residents from Stowmarket have voiced their anger and frustration at the disappearance, with one commenting on Facebook that her children see the scarecrow everyday when they walk to school.

Stowmarket News

