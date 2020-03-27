E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:29 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 March 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: MATT DUNHAM/PA Wire

Suffolk MPs have sent well wishes to Boris Johnson after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Announced on his Twitter account just after 11am today, Mr Johnson confirmed he has shown “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

He will now be self-isolating in 10 Downing Street.

He will however, continue to lead the government via video-conference and said: “Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”

In an address to the nation on social media, he said: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

The 55-year-old was sent messages by Suffolk MPs Tom Hunt and Therese Coffey passing on well wishes.

Mr Hunt tweeted: “All the best Gaffer, get well soon x”

Dr Coffey said: “In his message, PM thanks @dwp civil servants too. Rightly so. Thank you Boss. #dwpproud #dwproud”

The prime minister carried on to thank all of those involved in the effort to beat coronavirus and added: “I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.

“So thank you to everybody who’s doing what I’m doing, working from home to stop the spread of the virus from household to household.

“That’s the way we’re going to win.”

